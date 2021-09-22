Muscat: Oman’s has said strict measures will be taken against those who publish fake news and obscenity on social media, including inciting public opinion and spread rumours.
The statement condemned such posts as abusive and intended at spreading misleading news about crimes that impede the normal investigation procedures, the Oman News Agency reported.
“From what has transpired through monitoring the various social media networking platforms, there is an increasing tendency to spread false news and rumours. It has also been noticed that these sites spread news about unconfirmed crimes attributing them to individuals or institutions. Social media reports such as this are not allowed and do not constitute a proper channel of responsible press reporting. These reports may affect the normal routine investigation procedures.
“The Public Prosecution Authority, incumbent on its responsibility to implement criminal laws, has confirmed that publishing such news is a crime. Such crimes done with the intent of provoking public opinion or for the purpose of spreading rumours, is punishable by imprisonment of up to 3 three years and a fine of RO3,000.”
The authorities concerned will strictly be monitoring social media sites for such action, and will take all appropriate legal measures against anyone who is behind such writings and rumours.