Bronny James is ready to play with his famous father while starting his own legacy in the NBA.

After going undrafted in the first round on Wednesday, the oldest son of four-time NBA MVP LeBron James was selected 55th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers toward the end of the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft on Thursday.

The Lakers' selection creates the first father-son duo in NBA history.

On Instagram, Bronny James posted, "Beyond Blessed (prayer hands emoji)" His father replied, "History (crown emoji)" Bronny James, a guard, played 25 games in college at Southern California after suffering cardiac arrest during a summer workout last July. He was seen as a fringe second-round pick and highly expected to join his future Hall of Fame father in Los Angeles.

Bronny James, 19, had private workouts with only the Lakers and the Phoenix Suns before the draft.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said in a statement, "In the history of the NBA, there's never been a father and a son that have shared an NBA basketball court and that feels like something that could be magical. We know, and have to respect of course, that LeBron has a decision (due by Saturday) on his opt-out ... but if it worked out that he was on our team next season, NBA history could be made. And NBA history should be made in a Lakers uniform." The Lakers' other superstar, Anthony Davis, endorsed the club selecting his teammate's son.

"He's very good defensively," Davis said of Bronny James to ESPN. "He can read the floor very well. I think he's a really good playmaker. I saw him work out a couple times besides the (Klutch Sports) pro day and working with a big -- his reads, reading the defense, making the right passes -- that was really impressive to me. I think he's going to be fine, man. Obviously it's a lot of pressure on him with his dad being who he is.

LeBron James worked out with Bronny James earlier on Wednesday before they watched the first round of the draft, consisting of 30 total picks. The Los Angeles Lakers drafted Tennessee All-American Dalton Knecht with the 17th overall pick.

The Lakers are waiting for LeBron James to decide his plans for next season.

James' deadline to exercise his player option with the Lakers is Saturday.

He's expected to opt out of the deal and enter free agency before signing a short-term deal for his 22nd season.

There were questions about Bronny James' readiness for the NBA after his cardiac episode and ensuing unspectacular season at USC. He averaged 4.8 points per game in 2023-24. His medical matter, modest production and height -- Bronny James measured under 6-foot-2 at the draft combine -- all complicate his draft grade. But he shot very well in combine drills and posted a 40.5-inch vertical, indications there's more than genetics to his skill set.