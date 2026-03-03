GOLD/FOREX
India’s Lakshya Sen stuns world No 1 Shi Yuqi of China

Indian star Sindhu withdrew from tournament after she had to return to India from Dubai

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
India's Lakshya Sen
AFP

Dubai: India’s Lakshya Sen stunned world No 1 Shi Yuqi of China in a thrilling three-game battle to reach the men’s singles second round at the All England Open Badminton Championships 2026 on Tuesday.

Playing at the Utilita Arena Birmingham, the 12th-ranked Indian defeated the top seed and reigning world champion 23-21, 19-21, 21-17 in a gripping contest that lasted one hour and 18 minutes.

The win marked Lakshya Sen’s second triumph in six meetings against Shi Yuqi and his first in their last five encounters.

In mixed doubles, India’s Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto progressed to the second round after defeating Malaysia’s Hoo Pang Ron and Cheng Su Yin 21-17, 21-19.

However, India’s women’s doubles campaign ended in the opening round as the two-time semi-finalists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand fell 21-15, 15-21, 21-18 to Japan’s Sayaka Hirota and Ayako Sakuramoto.

In women’s singles, world No 52 Malvika Bansod suffered a straight-game defeat, losing 21-11, 21-6 to world No. 3 Chen Yufei of China. Unnati Hooda also bowed out after going down 21-12, 21-18 to Thailand’s eighth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong.

Meanwhile, Ayush Shetty and India’s top-ranked men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are set to begin their respective campaigns on Wednesday.

Indian star PV Sindhu withdrew from the tournament after being unable to reach Birmingham in time. She was stranded in transit in Dubai due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East and was forced to return to India.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
