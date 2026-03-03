GOLD/FOREX
Sindhu returns to India from Dubai, to miss All England

Indian badminton ace thanks officials, authorities in Dubai for ensuring her safety

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
India's Pusarla Venkata Sindhu returns the shuttlecock to Indonesia's Putri Kusuma Wardani during the women's single quarter final match at the Badminton BWF World Championships at the Adidas Arena in Paris, on August 29, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: India’s star shuttler and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has returned to her home city of Bengaluru after being stranded in Dubai amid ongoing regional tensions.

Sindhu had been en route to compete at the prestigious All England Open Badminton Championships, but found herself stuck in Dubai from February 28 due to the situation.

“The last few days have been intense and uncertain, but I’m truly grateful to be back to my house. A heartfelt thank you to the incredible ground teams, Dubai authorities, airport staff, immigration, and every single person who stepped up and took such good care of us during a very difficult time. The empathy and professionalism meant more than words can say.”

On Tuesday, she confirmed her safe return to India and expressed gratitude to the ground teams, Dubai authorities, airport staff, and immigration officials for helping ensure her safety and smooth journey home.

Sindhu will miss this year’s All England Championships and said she now plans to take some time to reset and assess her next steps.

