Cairo: Local authorities in the city of Ha’il in north-western Saudi Arabia have set up street pipes to provide food and water for stray cats in a move that has drawn applause.

An online video showed the pipes being fitted to walls and painted with shapes of cat feet. Cats are seen feeding on the provided food. The initiative was launched by the city’s mayoralty.

The humanitarian gesture has generated online calls from admirers for generalising it across Saudi Arabia.

“This is a cheerful matter implying a lot of charity and mercy towards these beautiful creatures,” said one commentator.

Another called for introducing the initiative in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

“It’s a brilliant idea. Better than throwing food on sidewalks,” said a third commentator.

There were no official figures about the umbers of stray cats in H’ail.

Care for cats has recently grabbed attention in Saudi Arabia.

In August 2022, the first five-star hotel for cats in the kingdom opened in Riyadh where their owners can leave them for hours or days and can still follow up on their health using a free smartphone App.

Last July, rescuers in Riyadh freed a cat that had got stuck in a house sanitation pipe for 10 days.

The rescue was carried out by a team from the Riyadh mayoralty with participation of some volunteers.

The 240-hour rescue was conducted after local authorities were alerted that the cat had been stuck into the pipe.

Eventually, the feline was rescued and handed to a person, who expressed interest in caring for it.