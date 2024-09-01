Cairo: Saudi artisans diligently work to preserve national heritage and bring it to world attention amid keen interest in the kingdom to promote heritage crafts and products.
To this end, a group of male and female Saudis are supported by the Saudi Artisanal Company, an affiliate of the government Heritage Commission, focusing on heritage-related wooden items.
“The team transform designs into wooden products, gifts and shields,” Sadeq Al Hajri, an operation specialist at the company, said.
He told Al Ekhbariya TV that the team make hand-made wooden carvings and utilise cutting-edge technologies to produce heritage-inspired pieces.
Saudi Artisanal aims to support Saudi designers and artisans to develop heritage-themed products as part of high-profile efforts to highlight the nation’s craft legacy. The company, moreover, works to promote the products locally and globally as well as preserve national crafts and hone artisans’ skills.
The field has proved attractive to several Saudis. “I’ve been in the vocation since 2018,” said Saudi woman Ghada Al Rabia. “Previously, I worked on a small scale. But the company helped me practise it. We’re working on products inspired by our heritage. I’m proud of doing this,” she added.
In recent years, Saudi Arabia has put increasing emphasis on national identity and heritage, and paid attention to renovation of ancient sites.
In 2020, the kingdom created the Heritage Commission tasked with advancing and preserving the heritage sector. Moreover, the Commission supports efforts to develop national heritage assets, raise awareness and generate interest in them.
It is also responsible for holding training courses, developing educational programmes and providing scholarships for talents.
Since 2022, February 22 has been designated as Saudi Arabia’s Founding Day and an official holiday by King Salman bin Abdul Aziz.
The day commemorates the establishment of the first Saudi state in 1727 by Imam Mohammad bin Saud, aiming to forge a stronger connection between present-day Saudis and their national heritage.