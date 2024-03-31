Dubai: Saudi Arabia has mourned the loss of Mashael Al Mubarak, a renowned figure in the field of voluntary work and community service, who passed away on Saturday evening, after battling an illness.

As the Director General of the General Department of Volunteering and Community Participation at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, Al Mubarak played a pivotal role in fostering a culture of volunteerism across the Kingdom.

Her illustrious career saw her holding key positions, including Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the “Maan” Volunteer Association and Member of the Board of Directors of the “Insan” Association.

Al Mubarak’s contributions were widely recognised, earning her prestigious awards such as the Distinguished Arab Female Personality in Volunteer Work from the League of Arab States, and the Distinguished Social Personality Award from the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs.

Saudi Minister of Human Resources, Ahmed Al Rajhi, along with various official and popular figures throughout Saudi Arabia, paid tribute to her significant contributions to volunteering and community service.

Minister Al Rajhi extended condolences to her family, highlighting her role as a cornerstone of volunteer work in Saudi Arabia and praying for her eternal peace and recognition of her dedicated efforts.

Al Mubarak was celebrated for her dedication to training and empowering volunteers, serving as a certified trainer in dialogue and effective communication from the King Abdul Aziz Center for National Dialogue.