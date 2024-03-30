1 of 7
A large number of devotees fill the Prophet's Mosque in Medina for Tarawih prayer every night during the holy month of Ramadan.
Image Credit: SPA
2 of 7
Multinational congregations of worshippers throng the mosque every night, filling the designated prayer areas and vast courtyards, creating a powerful scene of devotion.
Image Credit: SPA
3 of 7
On Friday evening, the Saudi Press Agency captured this remarkable display of faith.
Image Credit: SPA
4 of 7
The air vibrated with the enchanting recitation of the holy Quran as hundreds of thousands of worshippers performed their Isha and Tarawih prayers.
Image Credit: SPA
5 of 7
Fervent supplications echoed as they implored Allah to accept their acts of worship and fulfill their prayers.
Image Credit: SPA
6 of 7
Recognising the significant rise in worshippers and visitors during Ramadan, the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Prophet's Mosque has collaborated with relevant authorities to implement extensive organisational efforts.
Image Credit: SPA
7 of 7
The measures taken by the authorities ensure a smooth experience for all visitors throughout the holy month.
Image Credit: SPA