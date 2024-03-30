Cairo: The ongoing exhibition in the Saudi holy city of Medina displays rare manuscripts and handicrafts, aiming to preserve and highlight Islamic heritage for visitors during the holy month of Ramadan.

The exhibit at the Prophet’s Mosque, Islam’s second holiest place, comprises various departments showcasing Islamic manuscripts and substances.

Two halls display manuscripts on transparent walls, providing visitors with a friendly viewing experience while simultaneously protecting the items from damage.

On display are 30 ancient manuscripts, according to the Saudi news agency SPA.

The show also presents materials used in writing in the past such as bones, parchment, wood and stones along with inkwells and colours as well as substances used in embellishing manuscripts.

The exhibit is open to the public during Ramadan daily from 10am until midnight.