Cairo: A pocket watch, allegedly worn by late Saudi King Saud bin Abdulaziz, was put up for sale at a public auction in Riyadh, according to a social media video.

The footage shows a well-known auctioneer, clad in traditional Saudi attire, holding a watch and calling for bids from a crowd of potential customers. The vintage timepiece eventually fetched SR9,000, according to the report.

The buyer's identity was not immediately clear. Nor was there a word about how the watch had found its way to the auction.

King Saud ruled Saudi Arabia for 11 years, starting in November 1953. He was the second son of King Abdulaziz, Saudi Arabia's founder.

In recent months, exotic different items have been at the centre of public auctions held in Saudi Arabia, according to social media reports.

Last year, a rare Saudi riyal, printed in a limited edition in the reign of late King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, fetched SR1,900 at an auction.

A video on social media showed an auctioneer holding the 1-riyal banknote, saying it was part of only 20,000 notes printed of the same denomination.

The note appeared carrying an image of King Abdullah, who ruled Saudi Arabia from August 2005 until January 2015.

“A rare riyal. The rare thing deserves (a high price),” the auctioneer, wearing a Saudi headgear said.

The sale wrapped up with the note fetching SR1,900.

It was not clear when or where the auction took place.

Also last year, a reportedly rare teapot had come under the hammer at an auction in Riyadh.