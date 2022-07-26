Dubai: A Saudi businessman organised a farewell party for a 65-year-old Egyptian employee who worked for him for more than 40 years, local media reported.
A video of the businessman kissing the man’s forehead has gone viral on social media. The businessman’s sons were also seen kissing the worker’s hands in appreciation of what he offered them during his service.
The Egyptian man was deeply moved by the family’s reaction to his decision to head back to Egypt and was in tears.
The man said he wanted to go back to Egypt to spend the rest of his life with his family.
Saudi Arabia is home to more than one million Egyptian expat workers and their families.
Egypt and Saudi Arabia have been close allies for decades, with both Cairo and Riyadh working closely on foreign policy and security issues.
Cairo, moreover, has consistently looked to Riyadh for economic support and investments, while Saudi businessmen have found the market in Egypt — the most populous Arab nation with 103 million people - a lucrative proposition given its size.