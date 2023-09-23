Dubai: Brazilian football sensation Neymar da Silva, currently playing for Al Hilal SFC, enthusiastically embraced Saudi Arabia's 93rd National Day celebrations. The star athlete donned a traditional Saudi uniform and joined his teammates in performing the iconic Ardha dance, a symbolic gesture of solidarity with the Saudi people.
The festivities began as Al Hilal, one of Saudi Arabia's premier football clubs, organized a grand celebration for the occasion. Neymar, known for his exceptional football skills, demonstrated his passion for Saudi culture by wearing the distinctive Saudi dress comprising a "thobe" (traditional robe), "shemagh" (headscarf), and "aqal" (headband).
Neymar was not alone in his cultural immersion; several other foreign football professionals also joined in the celebrations. The event saw stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozović, Riyad Mahrez, and more proudly wearing Saudi attire. The gathering of international talent in traditional dress symbolized the blending of cultures and the strong bond that sports can create among players and fans alike.
Al Hilal's first football team, led by their Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, was in full attendance. Alongside Neymar, players such as Malcom, Aleksandar Mitrović, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Moroccan Yassine Bouno participated in the Saudi Ardha dance, expressing their joy in celebrating this significant Saudi national event with their Saudi teammates, as well as the club's administrative and technical staff.
Currently holding the second position in the "Roshen" league clubs with 17 points, Al Hilal continues to strive for excellence both on and off the field. Their participation in the Saudi National Day celebrations exemplifies the club's commitment to fostering a sense of belonging and togetherness in the global sports community.