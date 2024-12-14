WASHINGTON: Former US House speaker Nancy Pelosi underwent successful emergency hip-replacement surgery on Saturday after she sustained injuries during a visit to Luxembourg, her office said.

"Earlier this morning, Speaker Emerita Pelosi underwent a successful hip replacement and is well on the mend," spokesperson Ian Krager said in a statement.

Pelosi "is grateful to US military staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center at Landstuhl Army Base (in Germany) and medical staff at Hospital Kirchberg in Luxembourg for their excellent care and kindness," Krager said.

The 84-year-old Democrat, among the most powerful women in US political history, was injured and then hospitalised while visiting the small Grand Duchy of Luxembourg with a bipartisan congressional delegation to mark the 80th anniversary of World War II's Battle of the Bulge, according to Krager.

US media, citing unnamed insiders, had reported that Pelosi tripped while descending marble stairs and had fallen hard, breaking her hip.

Pelosi, the first and only woman to become speaker of the US House of Representatives, stepped down in 2023 from her second stint in the post.

She is still an elected representative from California and retains considerable influence on Capitol Hill.