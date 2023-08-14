1 of 11
By signing for Chelsea for 133 million euros, Moises Caicedo became the third most expensive transfer in football history. Here are the 10 biggest fees, including potential adds ons, in prices at the time:
1. 222 million euros: Neymar (Brazil). Barcelona (Spain, ESP) to Paris Saint-Germain (France), 2017.
2. 180 million euros: Kylian Mbappe (France) Monaco (France) to PSG (France) (loan 2017, transfer 2018).
3. 133 million euros: Moises Caicedo (Ecuador). Brighton (England) to Chelsea (England), 2023.
4. 126 million euros: Joao Felix (Portugal). Benfica (Portugal) to Atletico Madrid (Spain, ESP), 2019.
5. 122 million euros: Declan Rice (England). West Ham (England) to Arsenal (England), 2023.
6. 121 million euros: Enzo Fernandez (Argentina). Benfica (Portugal) to Chelsea (England), 2023.
7=120 million euros: Philippe Coutinho (Brazil). Liverpool (England) to Barcelona (Spain, ESP), 2018.
7= 120 million euros: Antoine Griezmann (France). Atletico Madrid (Spain, ESP) to Barcelona (Spain, ESP), 2019.
9. 117 million euros: Jack Grealish (England). Aston Villa (England) to Manchester City (England), 2021.
10. 115 million euros: Eden Hazard (Belgium). Chelsea (England) to Real Madrid (Spain, ESP), 2019.
