Brazilian superstar Neymar was greeted by thousands of adoring fans at Al Hilal on Saturday as he became the latest world-famous footballer to join the big-spending Saudi Pro League.
Image Credit: AFP
Flame-throwers and a volley of fireworks lit up the Riyadh sky as the flamboyant forward appeared in Al Hilal's blue kit at Riyadh's 68,000-capacity King Fahd International Stadium.
Image Credit: REUTERS
The 31-year-old, who became the world's most expensive footballer in when he joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, waved and smiled to the crowd as a drone display spelled "Neymar is blue" above the venue.
Image Credit: REUTERS
After his unveiling, along with fellow new signings Malcolm and Yassine Bounou, the stadium lights came on and the Muslim call to prayer rang out over the loudspeakers.
Image Credit: AFP
Excitement has been high for Neymar, who joins a string of huge names approaching the twilight of their careers to be lured by oil-rich Saudi's giant contracts.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Neymar is interviewed during his unveiling ceremony at Al Hilal in Riyadh.
Image Credit: AFP
Neymar joined Qatar-owned Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona six years ago for a world-record fee of $242 million, scoring 118 goals in 173 matches despite a series of injuries.
Image Credit: AFP
He will earn 100 million euros a season in Saudi Arabia, according to a source close to the negotiations, while PSG will pocket 100 million euros in the deal.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Fans cheer ahead of the unveiling ceremony of Brazilian superstar Neymar at Riyadh's King Fahd International Stadium.
Image Credit: AFP
Neymar waits to enter the pitch during his unveiling ceremony at Al Hilal in Riyadh.
Image Credit: AFP
This picture shows a drone display depicts "Neymar is blue" during his unveiling ceremony at Riyadh's King Fahd International Stadium.
Image Credit: AFP
Neymar is expected to make his debut at Al Raed on Thursday.
Image Credit: REUTERS