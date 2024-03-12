Dubai: A pedestrian bridge on Prince Sultan Road in Khamis Mushait, Saudi Arabia, collapsed after being struck by a poclain crane carried by a truck.
According to informed sources, the collapse was caused by the collision of the heavy equipment, mounted on a truck, with the pedestrian bridge. The impact resulted in the right side of the bridge collapsing.
The Municipality of Khamis Mushait confirmed the incident, highlighting that the crane’s height exceeded the permissible limit of 5.5 meters, leading to the collision and subsequent collapse of the bridge.
A video capturing the dramatic moment of the bridge collapse quickly circulated on social media, prompting authorities to initiate a state of alert due to the disruption of vehicular traffic on the road.
In response to the situation, the municipality swiftly took action, removing the rubble and completely clearing the affected area to restore traffic flow. While the incident caused a stir among locals, authorities ensured that necessary measures were promptly implemented to address the aftermath of the accident.