Saudi Arabia doubles maximum fine for dodging vehicles to SR6,000

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia's General Department of Traffic has classified speed dodging between vehicles as a grave offence under traffic regulations and the violators would face hefty fines ranging between SR3,000 and SR6,000.
On their X account, the Department said that this reckless manoeuvre can lead to loss of control and devastating accidents. The violation can result in a number of penalties, including eight logged points on the offender's license, a 30-day suspension of the driver’s license and a maximum three-month jail term. The existing maximum fine for speed dodging is SR3000.
Speed dodging is a dangerous and illegal driving manoeuvre that puts everyone on the road at risk. It involves rapidly accelerating and weaving in and out of traffic, often while tailgating or even passing on the shoulder.
In this dangerous manoeuvre, when drivers rapidly accelerate and weave through traffic to overtake other vehicles, they often do not get enough time to react to the changes in traffic. This can lead to collisions, which can result in serious injuries or death.