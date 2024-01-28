Cairo: Four teenagers have been killed and three injured when a car they were travelling in collided with another vehicle in south-western Saudi Arabia, according to a local media report.
The accident happened on Saturday on a road in the governorate of Muhayil, part of Asir region.
Teams from the Saudi Red Crescent and security agencies were sent to the scene of the crash, the cause of which is not clear yet.
Three of the dead aged 16 years while the fourth was 18, the report said.
In recent months, Saudi Arabia has seen a string of road accidents amid stepped-up efforts to crackdown on violators of traffic rules.
Last November, a collision involving three cars killed eight people and critically injured five others on a road in south-western Saudi Arabia.
A month earlier, an expatriate was killed and four Saudis injured in a car collision in Saudi Arabia’s south-western city of Al Baha.
Some 4,555 people have been killed as a result of traffic accidents in Saudi Arabia in 2022, according to official figures.
Of them, 16,962 were serious accidents the same year, down 6.8 per cent against the previous year, the Saudi General Authority for Statistics said. These accidents claimed 4,555 lives, with a 2.1 per cent drop compared to 2021.