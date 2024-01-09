Dubai: A renowned Saudi Consultant Medical Oncologist, Dr. Jaem Al Shabahi, and four members of his family were killed in a horrific traffic accident while en route to perform Umrah.
The accident, which claimed the lives of 13 people, occurred near Al Muzahmiyya when an Asian truck driver, travelling in the wrong direction, collided with Dr. Al Shabahi’s vehicle.
Dr. Al Shabahi, father of eight, was known for his commitment to religious education within his family, inspiring his wife and five of his children to memorise the Quran.
According to reports, the reckless actions of the minivan driver who violated traffic rules, led to the tragedy. The collision resulted in the deaths of Dr. Al Shabahi, his children Arwa (21), Fadl (12), Ahmed (8), and Jana (5), with Doaa (15) in intensive care, Mohammad (18) sustaining minor injuries, while his wife miraculously survived without injury.
Dr. Mushabab Ali Al Asiri, a colleague of Dr. Al Shabahi, expressed deep sorrow over the loss. He remembered Dr. Al Shabahi as a beacon of scientific knowledge, moral integrity, and exceptional patient care, known for his devout adherence to prayer.
“We pray to God Almighty for forgiveness and mercy upon him and his family, and extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, family, loved ones, colleagues, students, and patients,” Dr. Al Asiri said.