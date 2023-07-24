Dubai: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that the Umrah insurance policy for international pilgrims offers coverage with benefits of up to SR100,000.
The ministry emphasised that insurance is mandatory for all pilgrims arriving from outside Saudi Arabia. It is included in the visa fees, providing comprehensive coverage for its holder.
The policy’s coverage includes emergency medical situations, unexpected COVID-19 infections, general accidents and death, as well as flight cancellations or delays.
The maximum payout from this compulsory Umrah insurance policy for international pilgrims is set at SR100,000.
The ministry encourages anyone seeking further information to reach out through their official communication channels for the Comprehensive Insurance Programme for the Guests of Rahman.
The local contact number is 8004400008 and the international number is 00966138129700. Additional information can be obtained from their website, https://www.riaya-ksa.com.