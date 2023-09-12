Dubai: Two young men tumbled off a cliff while playing a football match in Saudi Arabia’s Bani Malik province, situated to the east of Jabal Atwan in Jazan.
A video documenting the nerve-wracking fall has gone viral on social media garneringsignificant attention and accumulating dozens of shares and likes within a few hours.
The incident occurred during a local friendly tournament named the “Eastern League,” where the teams were playing on a pitch situated precariously about 1,500 meters above sea level.
The narrow pitch, with dimensions of 50 meters in length and 15 meters in width, barely accommodated the 5 players from each team participating in the match.
Hussein Yahya Hatroush, a local resident, described the terrifying moment emphasizing that, despite the dramatic fall, both players, identified as Khaled Hayyan Hatroush and Abdul Rahman Khasen Jubran, were unharmed.
Accustomed to the rugged terrain of the region, the duo continued with the match, ultimately leading their team to victory and securing the championship cup.
The resilience and bravery displayed by the two young men have captured the attention and hearts of netizens, as the video of their fall continues to circulate widely.