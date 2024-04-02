Cairo: A driver lost control of the wheel and plunged into a green grocer in south-western Saudi Arabia, according to a video clip.

The CCTV footage shows the car outside the place before abruptly ramming into the glass façade of the shop in the Samtah city in the Jizan Province and hitting a worker inside.

The worker is soon seen moving unhurt.

Information available said the car had been driven by a woman, Saudi news portal Al Marsd reported. The exact date of the accident was not clear. Nor was there a comment from authorities.

In February, social media reports cited a similar accident in the Saudi city of Al Kharj south of the capital Riyadh.

A video captured by a surveillance camera showed a female driver losing control of the wheel and running over several women who were sitting on a pavement the city.

Saudi traffic authorities at the time said the accident had left two women injured and the driver was referred for investigations.

In 2018, the kingdom allowed women to drive for the first time in its history, ending a decades-old ban on female driving as part of massive changes in the country.

The historic move has since boosted the car market’s growth in the kingdom.

Car sales in Saudi Arabia last year reached around 730,000, of which 30% were bought by women, experts have said.

The sales are expected to surge to 870,000 this year in the kingdom.

Auto sales have surpassed projections made before the decision to allow female driving, they added.

The expectations were that those sales would reach 577,000 by the year 2025. However, the actual figures in 2022 already overshadowed these projections, with the sales that year hitting 675,000 cars.