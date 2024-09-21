Several companies fined

Saudi authorities have recently imposed penalties on several companies found implicated in monopolistic acts.

Earlier this month, Saudi authorities imposed a total of SR91.1 million in fines on six gypsum companies over colluding in price fixing.

A total of SR6.4 million was imposed in August on contracting companies for having breached the kingdom's competition law by getting involved in collusion in their price offers for government adjudications.

Also in August, the General Authority for Competition announced imposing SR77.5 million on other contracting companies implicated in committing violations through collusion and coordination among themselves in government tenders. The agency said it would fully publish the decision after it becomes final.

In June, the same authority announced slapping SR14.8 million on six companies operating in transporting cars and other goods after they were found involved in agreeing among themselves to hike up prices.

In April, the agency penalised 14 cement companies with a fine of SR10 million each for colluding to raise cement prices and monopolise the market.