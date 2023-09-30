Torah manuscript in Hebrew draws attention in Saudi Arabia

Cairo: Visitors to an ongoing book fair in the Saudi capital Riyadh have taken interest in a large scroll of a Torah manuscript in Hebrew.
Displayed inside a glass case at the Riyadh International Book Fair, the manuscript is one of 27 rare manuscripts at a special pavilion, according to the Saudi news portal Sabq.
The rare manuscripts on show belong to the King Abdulaziz Complex for Endowment Libraries, the King Salman Library at the King Saud University and the King Fahd National Library.
Around 1,800 publishing houses and cultural organisations from around the world are participating in the Riyadh fair, an annual event which opened Thursday.
The fair is being held at the King Saud University under the motto “An Inspiring Destination” and is expected to draw some 1 million visitors.
Oman is the guest of honour at this year's fair that runs through October 7.
Stretching on an area of over 46,000 square metres, the fair emerges as the Arab world’s biggest in terms of cultural diversity and activities tailored to cater to different age groups, the Saudi news agency SPA reported.
Over 10 days, the fair-goers are treated to a rich cultural itinerary featuring symposiums, poetry recitals, workshops, activities for children, stage shows, concerts and the “Book Talk”, an event hosting a select of influential thinkers and authors.
And for the first time, the fair organises this year a contest for children in poetical recitation aimed to enhance their linguistic, poetical and personal skills.
In tandem with the fair, an international conference for publishers will be held on October 4, featuring key local and foreign speakers to discuss different aspects of the publishing industry.
Last year’s edition of the fair drew the participation of 1,200 publishing houses from 32 countries.
In October 2021, the fair resumed, a year after it was postponed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.