Football icon and Saudi Tourism Ambassador Lionel Messi has returned to Saudi again, this time with his family, to experience the country's unique blend of old and new, cultural and cosmopolitan. Messi's visit to Saudi was packed with exciting activities, with something for everyone in the family. Above, Messi and his family immersed themselves in the history of this unique destination, taking in the Arabian Horse Museum after interacting with some magnificent purebred Arabian horses.
Image Credit: Saudi Tourism Authority
Messi was also enchanted by his encounter with a white falcon that rested on his arm. Falcons are a much-coveted bird of prey, and hunting with them has been an integral part of Bedouin history for thousands of years.
Image Credit: Saudi Tourism Authority
Saudi is the authentic home of Arabia, and a highlight of the trip was the Messi family’s guided tour of Diriyah, the 300-year-old historical heart of the country, one of six UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and the birthplace of the First Saudi State. At-Turaif, a historic city on the outskirts of Riyadh, is one of the world's most historically significant and architecturally impressive mudbrick settlements, dating back to the 15th century.
Image Credit: Saudi Tourism Authority
During the visit, Messi’s wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, wore a traditional Saudi Hama – a decorative headpiece historically worn by Saudi women from the Kingdom’s Najdi region. The family enjoyed the opportunity to explore Saudi's history and learn about Saudi's rich culture and were charmed by the authenticity and architecture of At-Turaif and the beauty of the Arabian horses.
Image Credit: Saudi Tourism Authority
Before the visit to Diriyah, the Messi family had also enjoyed an authentic Saudi farm experience away from the buzz of the city. The family witnessed a palm weaving demonstration against the backdrop of majestic palm trees – a symbol of prosperity in Saudi. The Kingdom’s palm trees produce over 1.5 million tonnes of dates annually – a central part of Saudi cuisine.
Image Credit: Saudi Tourism Authority
One of the highlights of their first day was feeding the indigenous Arabian gazelles that were close to extinction but are now part of an ambitious rewilding and preservation program that has seen the population grow exponentially. Earlier this year, 650 Arabian Gazelles and 550 Sand Gazelles were released into the 12,400 square kilometres of the AlUla reserve, also famous for reintroducing the Arabian Leopard into the wild.
Image Credit: Saudi Tourism Authority
On the second day of the trip, Messi and his family experienced the modern metropolis that Riyadh has become, where ambitious plans aim to make the city one of the world's most vibrant and dynamic by 2030. Riyadh is widely considered one of tourism's last frontiers. It is mesmerizingly unexpected with its bright city lights, music festivals, and range of cuisine from street food to Michelin-starred restaurants.
Image Credit: Saudi Tourism Authority
The jam-packed itinerary gave Messi and his family quality time to enjoy the sights and sounds of VIA Riyadh and Boulevard Riyadh City, experiencing two of the city's ultra-modern entertainment and retail districts. VIA Riyadh is set to become one of the world's premier luxury destinations, featuring upscale fashion brands, celebrated international and homegrown restaurants, and seven private, themed cinemas.
Image Credit: Saudi Tourism Authority
Messi and his son pose for a photo.
Image Credit: Saudi Tourism Authority