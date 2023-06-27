1 of 12
Muslim pilgrims are converging on Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca for the largest Hajj pilgrimage since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam's five pillars.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 12
A general view shows busses parked at the outskirts of the holy city of Mecca, ready to transport people for the annual Hajj pilgrimage.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 12
Doves fly around Muslim pilgrims outside the holy Kaaba, as people start arriving to perform the annual Hajj in the Grand Mosque, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 12
A worker helps pilgrims at a train station that is operating only during the Hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 12
Saudi policemen hold their umbrellas at the Mina tent camp, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage.
Image Credit: AP
6 of 12
Pilgrims carry umbrellas amid high temperatures outside Namira Mosque on the plain of Arafat during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 12
People walk during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in the Mina area, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 12
A pilgrim carries an umbrella outside the holy Kaaba.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 12
Muslim pilgrims perform the Umrah at the holy Kaaba.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 12
Pilgrims perform the Umrah at the Holy Kaaba, as they start arriving to perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage at the Grand Mosque, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
Image Credit: Reuters
11 of 12
Pilgrims perform the Umrah at the Holy Kaaba, as they start arriving to perform the annual Hajj at the Grand Mosque, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
Image Credit: Reuters
12 of 12
Mulism pilgrims walk towards Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal al-Rahma or Mount of Mercy, during the climax of the Hajj pilgrimage.
Image Credit: AFP