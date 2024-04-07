Dubai: Worshippers at the King Abdullah Mosque in the Rawan Ardah housing area, east of the Jazan region, Saudi Arabia, were met with an unexpected visitor on Saturday night after completing their Taraweeh prayers.

A snake, having found its way into the mosque, caused a stir among the congregation.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, and the snake was swiftly dealt with, thanks to the quick action of an air conditioning technician.

According to accounts from one of the worshippers speaking to the media, the reptile was spotted immediately after the call to prayer.

However, it managed to elude capture initially by hiding inside one of the mosque’s air conditioners.

Efforts to coax it out using a toxic pesticide were unsuccessful, leaving the snake concealed within the unit.