Riyadh: The General Directorate of Civil Defense has urged citizens and residents to take precautions by staying in safe areas and avoiding regions prone to flash floods and valleys.

It advised avoiding valleys, flood-prone areas and swimming in valley streams, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Directorate emphasised the importance of following instructions issued through various media outlets, as rainfall is expected to continue in certain parts of the Kingdom from Friday through Tuesday.

Dust-stirring winds, along with moderate to heavy rainfall and hail, are forecasted for the Makkah region. The Riyadh region will also experience moderate to heavy rainfall.