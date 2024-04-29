Dubai: A severe rainstorm in Hafr Al Batin, Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, led to the collapse of high-voltage electricity towers on Sunday, causing disruptions.

The storm, marked by powerful downward wind currents, stirred up dense dust waves and significantly reduced visibility, followed by heavy rainfall.

Videos circulating on social media captured the moment some of the high-voltage lines fell to the ground.

The Saudi Electricity Company, through its X account, confirmed that Hafr Al Batin and surrounding areas experienced severe weather conditions on Sunday evening.

The company deployed maintenance teams under challenging conditions to restore electricity to the affected regions promptly.