Dubai: The Saudi Embassy in Cairo and Egyptian security authorities have intensified their efforts to locate a Saudi man who has been missing for a month.

The embassy issued a statement on Thursday detailing the disappearance of Hattan bin Ghazi Shata, who left his home in the Rehab neighborhood in the Fifth Settlement area of Cairo.

His name and a hashtag calling for his search have been trending on social media platforms.

“Since the first day of the disappearance of Hattan bin Ghazi Shata in Cairo, the Saudi Embassy has promptly initiated procedures and established contacts with the official and security authorities in Egypt to locate him,” the embassy said in a statement.

Egyptian authorities immediately began the search and investigation process, utilizing available surveillance cameras. Footage showed that Hattan bin Ghazi Shata was last seen leaving his residence.

The intensive search for Shata is ongoing, closely monitored by the embassy. “The intensive search for the missing Saudi citizen is still underway by the security authorities under the close follow-up of the embassy and in coordination with the citizen’s family,” the embassy added.