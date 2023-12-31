Dubai: A recent study by Gallup International, in collaboration with the Saudi Center for Opinion Polls, has revealed the high level of optimism among Saudi citizens as they look forward to the year 2024.
The study’s data indicates that Saudis are the world’s most optimistic people regarding the upcoming year.
According to the Gallup International Index, the global average for optimism is 39 per cent, with people believing that 2024 will be an improvement over 2023. In stark contrast, the optimism level among Saudis stands at an impressive 82 per cent, leading the world in positive outlook for the new year.
The study reveals that 82 per cent of Saudis are optimistic about the economy, anticipating that 2024 will be more prosperous than 2023. Only a minimal 4 per cent anticipate economic difficulties in the coming year, while 10 per cent expect the economic situation to remain stable, and another 4 per cent are indifferent to the economic outlook.
In terms of global peace, 55 per cent of Saudis are hopeful that 2024 will be a more peaceful year for the world. On the other hand, 13 per cent believe it could be more turbulent, 26 per cent expect no significant change, and 6 per cent are indifferent to the prospect.
The index also sheds light on the perception of nuclear threat among Saudis. 16 per cent of the respondents believe there is no significant danger of using nuclear weapons in 2024. Conversely, 54 per cent perceive a moderate risk, 26 per cent consider it a high risk, and 3 per cent did not express any particular concern on the matter.