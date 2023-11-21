Dubai: The Saudi General Organisation for Social Insurance (GOSI) has released its latest report, revealing significant growth in the number of Saudi subscribers covered by the social insurance system. According to the report, Saudi subscribers now represent 22.4 per cent of the total subscribers registered in the private sector.
During the third quarter of 2023, the number of Saudi subscribers under GOSI increased by 47,500, bringing the total to 2.27 million workers by the end of the quarter. This increase marks a notable rise compared to the second quarter of the same year.
In total, GOSI now covers 10.69 million subscribers working in both government and private sectors, with approximately two per cent growth during the third quarter of 2023 compared to the previous quarter when it reached 10.5 million subscribers.
The report further highlights that the number of active subscribers working in the private sector reached 10.15 million at the end of the third quarter of 2023, reflecting a two per cent increase compared to the second quarter of the same year when it stood at 9.98 million subscribers.
Foreign workers in the private sector constitute a significant portion of the total subscribers, representing 77.6 per cent. Their number has shown a notable increase of approximately 127,900 subscribers, reaching a total of 7.88 million workers in the third quarter of 2023.
Regionally, the report notes that the highest concentration of active subscribers registered in the social insurance system was observed in the Riyadh region, with approximately 4.47 million subscribers by the end of the third quarter of 2023. This represents about 44 percent of the total subscribers.