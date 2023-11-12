Cairo: In a gesture of gratitude, a group of Saudi nationals welcomed their one-time Jordian teacher and recalled reminiscences after an absence of more than three decades, according to social media reports.
An online video shows the teacher arriving at an airport in Jizan in south-western Saudi Arabia where he received a warm welcome from his ex-students at a local teacher training institute.
The recipents were taught by Arabic-language teacher before they graduated from that institute nearly 37 years ago.
In the footage, the teacher is seen hugged by his erstwhile students who kissed him on the head and put a floral collar around his neck in a sign of appreciation to his efforts and respect.
A caption posted on the video in Arabic says the teacher Awani Zaloum had responded to an invitation from his ex-students to visit Jizan to be honoured despite his illness and old age as well as long distance.
Saudi media has recently carried reports about similar gestures shown by Saudis for their ex-foreign teachers.
Last year, Saudi-owned television MBC featured a report about a reunion between an Egyptian teacher and his Saudis 40 years after he had taught them at school in the kingdom.
Abdul Fattah Wazir, who spent four years as a teacher in the Saudi governorate of Muhayil in the Assir region, was invited by his grateful students who gave him a warm welcome.
The teacher and his ex-students toured their old school and participated in traditional dances, reflecting happiness about their reunion.