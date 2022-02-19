Cairo: Forty years after he taught them at school, an Egyptian teacher and his one-time students in Saudi Arabia shared remi-niscences.
Abdul Fattah Wazir, who spent four years as a teacher in the Saudi governorate of Muhayil in the Assir region, was invited by his grateful students who gave him a warm welcome after four decades.
The teacher and his ex-students toured their old school and par-ticipated in traditional dances, reflecting happiness about their reunion.
“I’ve come to greet them. This is a great invitation and thanks to Allah for this invitation and making me live that long to see these great youth,’’ Abdul Aziz, a native of south Egypt, told Saudi-owned television MBC.
Recalling his life in Muhayil, the man said he liked the gover-norate because it was similar to his home village in Egypt in terms of traditions. “Although it did not have at the time means of entertainment, water or electricity, but its people were brothers, friends and quite generous,’’ added Wazir, who ap-peared clad in traditional Egyptian outfits including a galabia or a flowing gown and a white turban. His age was not given.
The guests expressed gratitude to their ex-teacher, praising him for devotion to the job.