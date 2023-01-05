Dubai: Saudi Arabia has issued a bylaw allowing its citizens to rent out their housing units to tourists, in a move to boost the private tourism hospitality, state-owned news agency SPA said.
The bylaw on private tourism hospitality approved by Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism, stated that Saudi citizens can get a permit to rent out their residential units to tourists for a fee.
Under the new rule, a private tourist hospitality facility should be part of a property designated either for residential or agricultural use. The permits issued to one person in one property will not exceed three.
The minister or whomever he delegates may, by his decision or for considerations deemed by the ministry, suspend the issuance of permits for a specified period in any geographical area.
The conditions that must be met by citizens applying for a permit include submission of an electronic title deed or an electronic lease contract that proves the right of ownership or the use of the property pertaining to the permit.
The bylaw stressed that the applicant must comply with the terms and conditions for the issuance of the permit.
The licenced person is not allowed to use the name or logo of the ministry in any advertisement or marketing activity, except after obtaining its approval. He must respond to the ministry through the representative of the private tourist hospitality facility around the clock.