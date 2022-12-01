Cairo: Saudi Arabia has said its citizens can apply for visas inviting their friends abroad to visit the kingdom and undertake Umrah or the Islamic lesser pilgrimage in a new step aimed to boost the country’s growing tourism industry.
The Saudi Foreign Ministry said that Saudi citizens can apply for the personal visit visa via its e-visa platform, allowing the invitees to move across the kingdom including the holy sites.
The ministry said that the new visa, known as the personal visit visa, allows the holder to enter the kingdom to visit their Saudi friends and acquaintances, undertake umrah, visit religious and historic sites as well as attend cultural events.
The ministry said the step is part of efforts to increase foreign visits to the kingdom in line with the Saudi Vision 2030, a development scheme designed to diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy.