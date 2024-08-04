Dubai: Saudi search and rescue teams have found the body of a 40-year-old man who went missing in the vast desert of central Saudi Arabia.

Suleiman Al Jabr was found dead after a relentless 10-day search, which began when his family lost contact with him on July 24.

Al Jabr was last reported driving in the area of Aqbat Al Suqur in the Qassim region.

The search, which intensified following the discovery of his vehicle on a dirt bypass road, concluded on Friday when volunteers found his lifeless body near the car.

The exact cause of Al Jabr’s death is still under investigation. However, similar incidents in desert and remote areas often involve vehicle breakdowns on unpaved roads, leading to individuals becoming stranded and succumbing to the harsh conditions.

Over the past week, Saudi bloggers shared Al Jabr’s photos and vehicle details, hoping to help in the search efforts.