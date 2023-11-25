Dubai: Dr. Tawfiq Al Rabiah, Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, has advised Umrah pilgrims on the best timing to perform sacred rituals for an enriching experience.
Dr. Al Rabiah recommended that the ideal time for performing Umrah in the morning is between 7:30 am and 10:30 am, while in the evening, it is advisable from 11:00 pm to 2:00 am.
As Umrah performers from around the world converge on the Grand Mosque in Mecca, the suggested optimal timeframes can help alleviate crowding and provide a more serene atmosphere for worship.
Dr. Al Rabiah also highlighted that among the least crowded days of the week for performing Umrah are Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Pilgrims seeking a more tranquil and focused experience may find these days particularly suitable for their spiritual journey.
He further noted that Mecca is currently blessed with pleasant weather conditions, adding to the overall comfort and ease of performing the rituals. This favourable climate not only enhances the physical experience but also contributes to the spiritual ambiance, allowing pilgrims to connect with their faith in a tranquil environment.