Dubai: A Saudi man saved a five-year-old girl from drowning after she fell into a lake in Jubail Industrial City in the Kingdom’s eastern region, local media reported.
A video showing Ali Al Marri jumping into the lake and saving the girl’s life went viral on social media.
People interacted on social media after the clip documented the heroic act capturing the moment when Al Marri rescued the girl.
Al Marri was on a picnic with his family at Al Tilal Park in Jubail Industrial City when he heard women shouting for help to rescue the girl who had fallen into the lake.
He said that he quickly jumped into the lake without any hesitation, despite the attempts of a woman to save her.
Al Marri managed to reach the drowning girl and held on to her before swimming to the shore. The ambulance arrived quickly and provided the girl with necessary first aid.
Al Marri sustained an injury while saving the girl’s life, but he stressed that it was not important as long as he saved the girl from death.
He added that his ‘heroic act' was a humanitarian duty.