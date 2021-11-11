Cairo: Saudi authorities had executed a citizen after he was convicted of brutally beating and burning his wife to death.
The convict, identified as Udah bin Mohammed, was later arrested and a court sentenced him to death, the Interior Ministry said.
The ruling was upheld by the appeals and supreme courts and approved by a royal order and family of the victim, the ministry added in a statement.
The convict was executed on Wednesday in the governorate of Qunfudh in the Mecca region.
The cause of the murder or its date was not given.
Saudi Arabia applies the death penalty against convicts in cases of murder as well as drug smuggling and trafficking.