Saudi living with muscular dystrophy welcomes newborn

Dubai: Rakan Kurdi, one of Saudi Arabia’s most celebrated painters and a distinguished figure among people with determination, has welcomed his first child, prompting an outpouring of congratulations from across Saudi Arabia.

At the age of thirty, Kurdi announced the birth of his son, Adam, on social media, sharing the joyous news with his followers on X (formerly Twitter).

Despite living with muscular dystrophy, which affects the development of his limbs and confines him to a wheelchair, Kurdi has become one of Saudi Arabia's most celebrated painters. He has sold over 2,000 paintings, some of which have fetched up to 10,000 riyals (over $2,600). His works, which primarily focus on portraits and elements of the Saudi environment, have garnered widespread acclaim.

In his announcement, Kurdi expressed his happiness: " With love, joy, and happiness, I am pleased to share with you the news of welcoming my first child, Adam bin Rakan bin Abdulaziz Kurdi. Today God blessed us with a child who lit up our lives and brought joy to our hearts."