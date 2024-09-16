Dubai: The Saudi Council of Ministers has approved a new Measurement and Calibration System to regulate and oversee measurement activities across the Kingdom.

The system stipulates severe penalties for violations, including a fine up to SAR 10 million, facility closure, licence suspension, or revocation.

Violations covered by these penalties include non-compliance with system provisions, regulations, or technical guidelines as set by the system.

Additionally, penalties may be publicised at the violator’s expense in local newspapers or other suitable media, depending on the severity and impact of the violation.

This system is designed to align local measurement units with the International System of Units, supporting metrological activities across various sectors.

It aims to enhance the trade of goods, ensure the accuracy of measurement tools, and support research and development in metrology within Saudi Arabia.