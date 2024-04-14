In Cairo, Saudi fashion designer Ramzia Othman has a deep passion for traditional costumes and the memories they evoke.

There’s no better time than Eid Al Fitr to bring these outfits into the limelight and reminisce about the past. Based in Medina, Ramzia took full advantage of the festive occasion to showcase her collection of vibrant and intricately decorated women’s costumes to her family and granddaughters.

“Life in the past was lovely and simple,” she fondly recalls. Ramzia shared with Saudi TV Al Ekhbariya that during Eid celebrations in the past, people would mark the occasion with homemade sweets.

After retiring from a government job, Ramzia found solace in preserving heritage costumes. She often highlights them during Islam’s major feasts and national events.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has placed increasing emphasis on national identity and heritage.

Since 2022, February 22 has been designated as Saudi Arabia’s Founding Day and an official holiday by King Salman bin Abdul Aziz.

This day commemorates the establishment of the first Saudi state in 1727 by Imam Mohammad bin Saud, aiming to forge a stronger connection between present-day Saudis and their national heritage.