Watch: Saudi quarter keeps decades-old tradition alive

Cairo: For many years, residents of a Saudi district have observed the tradition of coming together on the first day of the Muslim Eid Al Fitr and having a mass breakfast.

The gathering in Al Faisalya district, one of the oldest in the Rafha governorate in northern Saudi Arabia, usually takes place in the alleyways after they perform the special Eid prayers.

People of the district including expatriates gather to exchange the Eid greetings and share the breakfast with each bringing out food from the house.

Some locals said the tradition is more than five decades old.

One of them is Ahmed Al Otaibai. “We have been accustomed to this tradition for more than 50 years and since our fathers were alive,” he told Saudi TV Al Ekhbariya. “We’ll continue it and so will our children and their children,” he added.

Fahd Al Waked, another local, said the tradition is kept upon a recommendation from forebears.

Each participant in the event brings in the food according to his means, according to Al Waked.

Attendants would move among the dishes served from different households to taste a scene permeated by joy and a reflection of social interdependence.