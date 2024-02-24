Dubai: Bakheet Al Omari, an Omani traveller, undertook a journey from Salalah, Oman, to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on foot to celebrate the Kingdom's Founding Day.
Covering the distance in 52 days, Al Omari's trek began from the Sultan Qaboos Complex for Culture and Entertainment in Salalah and weaved through Yemen before entering Saudi Arabia through the port of Al Wadia.
Al Omari, aged 58, shared the details of his journey and said it was not just a physical challenge for him but a deeply personal pilgrimage to perform Hajj and Umrah upon his arrival in Mecca on the Founding Day.
His trip traced the historical routes of Omani Hajj convoys, a tradition dating back over 70 years, and covered varied terrains and regions, including the desert strip of Wadi Hadramawt, Tamim, Najran, and ultimately leading to Mecca.
After retiring from the Omani Army, Al Omari formed the ‘Sadah for Walking and Adventures’ group in the Dhofar region.
His trip was planned in detail and had the approval from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth in Oman.
Throughout the journey, Al Omari was met with overwhelming support and hospitality from the communities he passed through, including the people of Sharurah Governorate and the Asir and Al Baha regions. His participation in Founding Day celebrations alongside Saudis and the performance of Umrah and Hajj in Mecca were the culmination of his journey.
Al Omari expressed his gratitude towards the Saudi government and its people for the warm welcome and assistance provided throughout his journey, including medical care and the camaraderie of security personnel and locals.