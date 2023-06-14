PARIS: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman was on Wednesday heading to France where he will meet President Emmanuel Macron, with Paris seeking intensified support from kingdom for Ukraine against Russia’s war.

Macron’s office said the two would speak on Friday over lunch at the president’s Elysee Palace, adding that they would discuss “especially the war in Ukraine and its consequences for the rest of the world”.

The Crown Prince’s stay in France could last some days, with Mohammad also due to attend a Paris summit on a New Global Financing Pact hosted by Macron on June 22-23.

On Monday, he will also attend an official Saudi reception for Riyadh’s candidacy to host Expo 2030.

The trip underlines already close French ties with the Gulf nation.

Crown Prince Mohammad had already discussed the Ukraine conflict face-to-face with Macron on his last official visit to Paris in July 2022.

The pair said then that they wanted to cooperate to “limit the effects” on other countries from Russia’s war of its neighbour.

Macron has a declared aim of convincing non-aligned countries to pressure Moscow to end its war on Ukraine.

Questions of regional stability

He lent a French government jet to President Volodymyr Zelensky in May so the Ukrainian leader could join the G7 meeting in Japan as well as attend an Arab League summit.

Macron said afterwards that Zelensky received “very clear support from Saudi Arabia and several powers” in the Gulf region, calling the trip “a real turning point”.

The Elysee said Macron and Mohammad would also discuss “questions of regional stability” - likely including the crisis in Lebanon, where Saudi Arabia enjoys strong influence and France hopes to prod the country out of its political deadlock.

Beirut lawmakers’ failure on Wednesday to elect a new president is an opportunity for Macron and Mohammad “to see where things stand and how to move forward,” said Denis Bauchard, a Middle East expert at the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI).

“The question is whether reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran could help calm down Lebanon’s politics,” he added, suggesting Tehran could play a role through its influence on the Hezbollah movement.

Other factors that could be on the leaders’ lunch menu include Iran’s possible role in calming fighting in Yemen and the dangers of Tehran’s nuclear programme, Bauchard said.