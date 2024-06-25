Cairo: Kuwait’s religious authorities have unveiled an energy-saving plan including the curtailment of air conditioner use in mosques as the country is struggling with an electricity summer crisis.

Kuwaiti Minister of Justice, Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Mohammad Al Wasmi said the ministry has taken measures to conserve energy to ease the load on the electricity network amid an increased demand spurred by soaring temperatures in the country.

The Ministry of Awqaf has issued a circular to mosque imams and muzzeins (the clerics proclaiming the call to Islamic prayer) to work to save energy by curtailing the use of air conditioners, as well as switching off lights during the daylight hours, the official said.

The ministry has also coordinated with the Ministry of Electricity and Water to cut power in mosques fitted with remote-controlled metres during the duration after the Dhur (noon) prayers until the Asr (afternoon) prayers to help reduce electricity consumption, Al Wasmi added.

Last week, Kuwait introduced temporary rolling power cuts for the first time after over 40 areas in the country were hit by a power outage blamed on a spike in electricity consumption amid extreme heat.

The Ministry of Electricity and Water said the scheduled cuts could happen daily for up to two hours to balance supply and demand in the country of around 4.8 million people.

The crisis is expected to ease “within days”, Kuwaiti newspaper Al Jarida reported, citing sources at the Ministry of Electricity.

Maintenance works at gas-operated units in the Zour South power station are due to be completed and re-enter service on June 30.

“These units generate 1,160 megawatts. With their entry into service, the ministry will not need to resort to the scheduled cuts,” the sources said.