Dubai: Kuwait Airways has announced a major restructuring of the airline’s pricing and revenue management division within the Networks and Lines Department.

Abdul Mohsen Al Faqaan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kuwait Airways, said this initiative aims to develop a dynamic, variable, and advanced pricing policy. The new pricing policy is designed to offer competitive rates and various promotional deals throughout the year, enhancing affordability for travellers.

According to a statement issued Monday, Al Faqaan said that the airline’s Committee for Processing Travel Ticket Prices has rapidly completed its review, which included detailed research to pinpoint inefficiencies in the current pricing system and to create effective solutions that leverage the company’s strengths.

Changes will also be reflected in the travel agent ticket price policies. Additionally, Kuwait Airways has upgraded its reservation, pricing, and network planning systems to align with international aviation standards.

Al Faqaan pointed out that ticket prices will now fluctuate based on seasonal demand and supply dynamics, aiming to simultaneously optimise sales, profitability, and customer satisfaction.

Kuwait’s national carrier registered a 25 per cent increase in aircraft movement and a 21 per cent rise in passenger traffic in January 2024 compared to last year. As part of its growth strategy, the airline signed a cooperation agreement last month with German FlexFlight, enabling customers to book German railway services.

The airline also launched a robust summer operating plan, introducing new destinations such as Antalya, Trabzon, Bodrum, Sharm El-Sheikh, Malaga, Nice, and Sarajevo. Additionally, it announced plans to increase the frequencies of flights to popular European destinations like London, Amsterdam, Munich, Vienna, and Geneva, as well as meet the growing demand for routes to Dubai, Riyadh, and Manchester during the summer season.

Earlier this month, the airline also launched its first scheduled summer flight to Salalah, Oman, with three flights per week. The airline said it would operate its wide-body aircraft, the Boeing B777-300, to most European destinations.

Kuwait Airways has also emphasized strengthening relationships and cooperation with authorities, particularly the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. This collaboration has been instrumental in enhancing the airline’s operational systems and fostering development and progress that benefits all parties and the country.