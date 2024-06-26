Abu Dhabi: UAE’s national carrier Etihad Airways has touched down in Denpasar, Bali, for the first time, marking the launch of regular services between Abu Dhabi and the island destination.

The inaugural flight, EY476, was celebrated at Zayed International Airport before take-off on Tuesday evening, the airline said in a statement on Wednesday.

On arrival in Denpasar, the aircraft was met with a traditional water cannon salute. Etihad’s Captains waved the UAE and Indonesian flags from the cockpit to celebrate the launch of the non-stop connection.

The new service operates four times weekly, using a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner featuring the airline’s Business Studios and Economy Smart seats.

“I am honoured to be welcomed to the island today and proud to bring a full flight on our inaugural journey into Bali,” said Arik De, Etihad’s Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer.

“We are thrilled to add Bali to the growing list of destinations we serve directly from Abu Dhabi. It has become our second destination in Indonesia, adding to the capital, Jakarta. We look forward to connecting our guests from the Middle East and Europe and our global network with the Indonesian tropical island,” explained De.

Earlier this month, Etihad also launched new flights to Al Qassim in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Jaipur in India.

The airline said in an earlier statement that it has launched three new seasonal summer destinations this month: Antalya, Nice, and Santorini. It also returns to Malaga and Mykonos.