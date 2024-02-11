Dubai: Saudi Arabia arrested 18,901 individuals during raids across the kingdom in the first week of February.
The Ministry of Interior said the arrests included 11,419 violators of the Residency Law, 4,533 violators of the Border Security Law and 2,949 violators of the Labour Law, as part of the joint field security campaigns executed by security forces and relevant government agencies from February 1 to 7.
Among those apprehended, 1,051 individuals were caught attempting to cross into Saudi Arabia illegally, with 41 per cent being Yemeni nationals, 57 per cent Ethiopian and the rest from other nationalities.
Furthermore, 10 individuals were detained for their roles in transporting, harbouring, and employing those in violation of residency, work and border security regulations.
Currently, 57,253 expatriates are undergoing legal procedures for violations, comprising 51,881 men. Of these, 50,258 have been directed to their respective diplomatic missions to secure travel documents, 2,297 are finalising their travel bookings, and 10,443 have been deported.
The ministry has warned against anyone aiding in the illegal entry, transportation, or sheltering of violators, stating such actions could result in up to 15 years of imprisonment, a fine of up to SR1 million, and the confiscation of vehicles and properties used in these activities. Offenders may also face the additional penalty of having their names published in the local media at their expense.
The public is encouraged to report any suspected violations to the designated hotline numbers: 911 in Mecca, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.